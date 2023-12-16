Previous
LHG_1869Cardinal on the fly by rontu
Photo 2266

LHG_1869Cardinal on the fly

I was surprised I actually caught him leaving.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Great shot!
December 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and timing, I love the motion in those wings.
December 16th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Great job of catching him lifting off!! :)
December 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful timing.
December 16th, 2023  
