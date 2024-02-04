Previous
LHG_5037 Spanish moss on cedar tree by rontu
Photo 2310

LHG_5037 Spanish moss on cedar tree

I took this at Orlando wetlands last month while walking along the boardwalk.The moss in the cedar tree got my attention. Hopefully it qualifies for landscape. for2024
4th February 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
I love the way the clouds are spread around it. Lovely capture and grey tones.
February 4th, 2024  
Sporen Maken
Great almost surreal image
February 4th, 2024  
