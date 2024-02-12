Previous
LHG_2803 Tree trunks on Sand by rontu
LHG_2803 Tree trunks on Sand

These old trees embedded in the sand caught my eye when I was at boneyard beach last month. for2024
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and textures, the bottom one almost looks like some kind of animal.
February 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
I love driftwood. The textures are amazing.
February 12th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice. Great textures and smooth sand.
February 12th, 2024  
