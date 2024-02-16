Previous
LHG_2705 Flock of Terns by rontu
LHG_2705 Flock of Terns

Taken at the beach last month, watching the tern liftoff when disturbed just a little bit. Playing with the black and white idea. for2024
16th February 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 16th, 2024  
