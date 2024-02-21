Previous
LHG_5666 Cold misty morning by rontu
LHG_5666 Cold misty morning

Continuing with the black and white theme we got up early to see the morning sky with the cold mist. for2024
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Fantastic weather capture and I really like the silhouettes.
February 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous misty capture, I like the stark contrast with the stark silhouettes.
February 21st, 2024  
