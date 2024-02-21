Sign up
Photo 2327
LHG_5666 Cold misty morning
Continuing with the black and white theme we got up early to see the morning sky with the cold mist. for2024
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Linda Godwin
Tags
for2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic weather capture and I really like the silhouettes.
February 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous misty capture, I like the stark contrast with the stark silhouettes.
February 21st, 2024
