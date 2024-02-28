Previous
LHG_6990 natural light contrast in B&W by rontu
LHG_6990 natural light contrast in B&W

Cloudy with the wind blowing ,I used the lake as my background in natural light. for2024
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Great contrast and wonderful portrait. Lots of character in that face.
February 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very nice.
February 28th, 2024  
