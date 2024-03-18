Previous
LHG_8587 Ajuga purple by rontu
LHG_8587 Ajuga purple

Ajuga or bugleweed as some call it-This is a short ground cover we keep around our AC unit. It is blooming purple for me just in time for this project. rainbow2024
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful little blooms.
March 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
What a beautiful color - never seen these before
March 18th, 2024  
