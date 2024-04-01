Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2367
LHG_8455 Hoodie in takeoff
I took this hooded Merganser flying after his mate. This was taken last month but not the right color that day. I thought it was worth sharing.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2367
photos
103
followers
71
following
648% complete
View this month »
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
10th March 2024 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hoodedmerganser
Mags
ace
Wonderful motion capture!
April 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous action capture and great water splashes.
April 1st, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful shot!
April 1st, 2024
haskar
ace
Well catch. Great shot and focus.
April 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close