LHG_8455 Hoodie in takeoff by rontu
LHG_8455 Hoodie in takeoff

I took this hooded Merganser flying after his mate. This was taken last month but not the right color that day. I thought it was worth sharing.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Wonderful motion capture!
April 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous action capture and great water splashes.
April 1st, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful shot!
April 1st, 2024  
haskar ace
Well catch. Great shot and focus.
April 1st, 2024  
