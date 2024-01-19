Previous
Through the wormhole... by roobee
19 / 365

Through the wormhole...

Stewart's USS Enterprise lamp in our living room doing emergency model duty for me; shot at 11:57pm when I suddenly remembered - already to the wire and it's only day 19! 😄
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
Photo Details

