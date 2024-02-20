Previous
Hundertwasser-ish by roobee
51 / 365

Hundertwasser-ish

This glazed terracotta tower was presented to Droitwich Spa Twinning Association by their friends in Bad Ems, Germany on the Silver Anniversary of their Partnership in 2008.

It was made in Bad Ems in the style of renowned Austrian painter, architect & sculptor, Friedensreich Hundertwasser, 1928-2000.

20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Ruth Bourne

@roobee
Hi from Worcestershire, England. I've done 3 or 4 365s over the years and thought this time I'd have a go at a year of...
13% complete

