Burying nuts in grass

Seeing Squizzer like this reminded me of William Davies' poem "Leisure" which I have printed and hanging on one of my cupboards in the kitchen with a picture of a singing robin to accompany it.



Here is the poem. I hope you like it as much as I do.



Leisure

WHAT is this life if, full of care,

We have no time to stand and stare?—

No time to stand beneath the boughs,

And stare as long as sheep and cows:

No time to see, when woods we pass,

Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass:

No time to see, in broad daylight,

Streams full of stars, like skies at night:

No time to turn at Beauty's glance,

And watch her feet, how they can dance:

No time to wait till her mouth can

Enrich that smile her eyes began?

A poor life this if, full of care,

We have no time to stand and stare.



You have probably guessed that I love poetry and write a bit myself but I thought I would share this one with you.



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.