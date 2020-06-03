Sign up
Photo 3123
RK3_7805 Young great tit
There are so many young birds about at the moment. This young great tit sat at the bottom of the feeder stand waiting for it's parent to come and feed it. He doesn't look too happy about it.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7898
photos
236
followers
56
following
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
young-great-tit
