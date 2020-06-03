Previous
RK3_7805 Young great tit by rosiekind
RK3_7805 Young great tit

There are so many young birds about at the moment. This young great tit sat at the bottom of the feeder stand waiting for it's parent to come and feed it. He doesn't look too happy about it.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Rosie Kind

