RK3_8024 One of the fledglings by rosiekind
Photo 3126

RK3_8024 One of the fledglings

I was only thinking that I hadn't seen the fledglings lately when this one decided to come for lunch. I think he was waiting for the noisy starlings to go. The starlings have been on the feeders for most of the time so that's probably why I haven't seen them. Hopefully, they will get a chance to eat some of the suet balls and I am hoping to get some more tomorrow. The birds in my garden are rather fussy and don't like the hard ones so I have to buy the soft ones. They devour them so quickly though but I keep buying them for the blue tits as they haven't got such big beaks as the starlings!

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Such a little cutie, you are such a blessing for the birds.
June 6th, 2020  
