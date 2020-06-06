RK3_8024 One of the fledglings

I was only thinking that I hadn't seen the fledglings lately when this one decided to come for lunch. I think he was waiting for the noisy starlings to go. The starlings have been on the feeders for most of the time so that's probably why I haven't seen them. Hopefully, they will get a chance to eat some of the suet balls and I am hoping to get some more tomorrow. The birds in my garden are rather fussy and don't like the hard ones so I have to buy the soft ones. They devour them so quickly though but I keep buying them for the blue tits as they haven't got such big beaks as the starlings!



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.