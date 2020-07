RK3_0931 Nice to see a thrush

The song thrush has been singing in the trees for a couple of days but also more importantly, I have seen him/her in the garden and managed to get a couple of photos. I hope he/she becomes a regular visitor as I love to hear them singing their song which is so variable.



Thank you for getting yesterday's starling on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.