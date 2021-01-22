Previous
Peeping by rosiekind
Photo 3356

Peeping

I walked down to the lock this morning and saw this little dunnock peeping at me from his tree. Although it's cold, it is sunny with a lovely blue sky which made a little brown bird look so much better.

The water in the garden appears to have gone down nearly a foot which is good news. Unfortunately, we have another load of rain and/or snow coming next week. It would be nice if the lake disappeared before the arrival of any more water. Fingers crossed

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP. It is always much appreciated.
