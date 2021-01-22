Peeping

I walked down to the lock this morning and saw this little dunnock peeping at me from his tree. Although it's cold, it is sunny with a lovely blue sky which made a little brown bird look so much better.



The water in the garden appears to have gone down nearly a foot which is good news. Unfortunately, we have another load of rain and/or snow coming next week. It would be nice if the lake disappeared before the arrival of any more water. Fingers crossed



