Singing me a nice song

It's amazing how Robbie sings for me when I ask him to and he doesn't seem a bit frightened of the camera pointing at him either.



I have had a busy morning as I had to go to the Opticians this morning to pick up my new glasses as well as have another test. The equipment he has now is amazing and he showed me how my eye that had the macular hole that was repaired looked now. Fascinating to see on the computer.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.