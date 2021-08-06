Hanging around

Robbie was waiting his turn on the feeder. I have a couple of sticks in the vegetable plot for the birds to wait their turn and it also makes for a more natural photo so I was glad that he stayed there long enough for me to get a photo.



Steve's not very well so we have been to the hospital for an xray this morning so I haven't had time for much else. I am always grateful to the birds in my garden for giving me photo opportunities.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.