This little blackbird is certainly looking very tatty as she is having an autumn moult early like all the birds. I'm not surprised as the weather is more like autumn - not very warm with sudden downpours! I took this yesterday but didn't have time to post a photo as I had my daughter and her family over for dinner. I spent the morning making a raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake and preparing vegetables. I had forgotten about cooking for 6 adults! It's a good job I didn't give my large saucepans to the charity shop as they were needed so I have put them back in the cupboard. Lots of work but lovely to see them and be able to hug them all. It was something that I have missed due to the pandemic!
