Autumn moult

This little blackbird is certainly looking very tatty as she is having an autumn moult early like all the birds. I'm not surprised as the weather is more like autumn - not very warm with sudden downpours! I took this yesterday but didn't have time to post a photo as I had my daughter and her family over for dinner. I spent the morning making a raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake and preparing vegetables. I had forgotten about cooking for 6 adults! It's a good job I didn't give my large saucepans to the charity shop as they were needed so I have put them back in the cupboard. Lots of work but lovely to see them and be able to hug them all. It was something that I have missed due to the pandemic!



