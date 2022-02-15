Sign up
Photo 3745
My Valentine flowers
This doesn't really do the flowers justice as they are so pretty and the colour hasn't really come out right in this photo but I don't really know how to correct it.
Thank you for getting a couple of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
valentine-flowers
Diana
ace
How lucky you are, they are beautiful.
February 15th, 2022
