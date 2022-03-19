Today's red kite

Red kites often fly over Wood Lane and even our house so I just had to get a photo of this one today. It's another lovely sunny day but the wind is cold. However, I am not complaining. We are safe and well thank goodness which is a bit different from our friends in Ukraine. I worry about them every day. Yesterday, Sergii told me that about 50 women were raped and murdered by Russian soldiers in a very small village just outside Kyiv. It just reduced me to tears to think about the suffering these poor people are experiencing.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.