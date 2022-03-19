Previous
Today's red kite by rosiekind
Today's red kite

Red kites often fly over Wood Lane and even our house so I just had to get a photo of this one today. It's another lovely sunny day but the wind is cold. However, I am not complaining. We are safe and well thank goodness which is a bit different from our friends in Ukraine. I worry about them every day. Yesterday, Sergii told me that about 50 women were raped and murdered by Russian soldiers in a very small village just outside Kyiv. It just reduced me to tears to think about the suffering these poor people are experiencing.

19th March 2022

Rosie Kind

