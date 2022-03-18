Previous
Looking intent by rosiekind
Looking intent

Another photo from yesterday. It was so lovely to be away from all the horrors of the war in Ukraine. A friend on FB keeps in touch with what is going on and I was in tears when I read his post today. About 50 women were raped and murdered by Russian soldiers in a small village outside Kyiv. How could anyone do such a thing!!! I pray each day that this shocking war will be over as it is absolutely brutal to the people who are just trying to live their lives in peace. Their President is an exceptionally good man as he tries to keep control of his country.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

