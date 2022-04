The first photo I took of Bluey today

I thought we were going to the zoo but the wind is so awful that we decided a hide would be a better option. When we got there, the chaps said that they had been there over an hour and had not seen the kingfishers.. I told them that the kingfisher was waiting for me to arrive and lo and behold, he appeared! I must admit I was flabbergasted but also very pleased.



