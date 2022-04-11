Today's blue tit

I have had a busy day today but I am pleased that I have got a lot of things done. I have dug the vegetable patch so that it is ready for me to plant my potatoes etc. I also made another batch of blueberry muffins and I seem to bake them every week. They are rather scrummy! Towels were washed and dried on the line which was nice to be able to hang them out.



Anyway, I saw this little blue tit in the garden when I was standing in the kitchen and thought he would make a nice photo.



Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.