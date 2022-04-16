Sign up
Photo 3805
Little blue tit
I only walked a little way down Wood Lane as I had already walked to the farm shop in the village which is quite a way from my house but it was nice to see this little blue tit.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
blue-tit
,
wood-lane
