Previous
Next
Little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 3805

Little blue tit

I only walked a little way down Wood Lane as I had already walked to the farm shop in the village which is quite a way from my house but it was nice to see this little blue tit.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1042% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise