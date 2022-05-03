The pollenator

It's lovely to see the bees pollenating the flowers and I always think that they look so lovely as they are so fluffy!



I have been preparing my greenhouse for the tomatoes that will be moving from the conservatory in their eventual tubs. I use tomato grow bags but put the compost into tubs as it means that they get more depth and I think it makes them grow really well. I also transplanted my courgettes. Usually I put them into the garden with the potatoes but I must have bought more potatoes than usual so there's not room for them there. Therefore I have put them in tubs and wonder how well they will do there as they spread out so much. The courgettes might land up hanging down but we will see.



