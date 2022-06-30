Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3880
Geese at RSPB
The youngsters are still there in the gardens and staff at RSPB told me ages ago that they would stay until July so I shall be interested to see whether they have gone next time I am up there.
Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher and the smiling little boy on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9574
photos
204
followers
56
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
Latest from all albums
2073
3191
3878
2074
3192
3879
3193
3880
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th June 2022 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
geese
,
waterfowl
,
greylag
,
rspb-sandy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close