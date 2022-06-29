Previous
Next
That's a big fish by rosiekind
Photo 3879

That's a big fish

I'm not sure who this kingfisher was feeding - his wife on the nest or babies but he certainly had a big fish in his beak. It was lovely to see him and worth the wait.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1062% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise