Photo 3879
That's a big fish
I'm not sure who this kingfisher was feeding - his wife on the nest or babies but he certainly had a big fish in his beak. It was lovely to see him and worth the wait.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th June 2022 10:42am
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
