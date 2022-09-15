Previous
Focus on the eye by rosiekind
Focus on the eye

This is heavily cropped as the kingfisher was quite far away but my camera is good at focusing on the eye as this one demonstrates. I really like the camera now that I have got used to it.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting a couple of shots on PP from 2 days ago. It is always very much appreciated.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Rosie Kind

