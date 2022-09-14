Previous
A rather old robin by rosiekind
Photo 3956

A rather old robin

I didn't get round to posting anything yesterday although I did take it then. This was a rather old looking robin I saw up at RSPB.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Rosie Kind

