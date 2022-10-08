Sign up
Photo 3979
Mr Magpie
This one's for Heather (Lady Magpie). I thought of you as soon as I saw this lovely magpie in the garden. He was foraging around but I'm not sure what he was eating.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Rosie Kind
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th October 2022 1:19pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
magpie
