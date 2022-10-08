Previous
Mr Magpie by rosiekind
Photo 3979

Mr Magpie

This one's for Heather (Lady Magpie). I thought of you as soon as I saw this lovely magpie in the garden. He was foraging around but I'm not sure what he was eating.

8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

