Practicing bird in flight

I haven't been very far as I am still so tired after Covid. However, I thought I would take my new camera and practice taking some bird in flight photos. I am pleased with how the new camera is turning out especially now that I am getting more used to it. It certainly works well with my 500mm prime lens so my misgivings at first have convinced me that the camera is a good one.



