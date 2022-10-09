Previous
Practicing bird in flight by rosiekind
Photo 3980

Practicing bird in flight

I haven't been very far as I am still so tired after Covid. However, I thought I would take my new camera and practice taking some bird in flight photos. I am pleased with how the new camera is turning out especially now that I am getting more used to it. It certainly works well with my 500mm prime lens so my misgivings at first have convinced me that the camera is a good one.

Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

