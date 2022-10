A buzzard today

I saw this buzzard as I walked down the road in the village this morning. I got some really good photos with focus on the eye which I am pleased about. The camera using the 500mm prime lens works well together. I can't imagine using anything else now but I do use my D500 and have left the camera in this kitchen to take photos of the many little birds that visit the feeders.



Thank you for getting yesterday's gull on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.