Photo 3982
Unusual duck
I saw this duck (well actually there are two of them) down at Danish Camp this morning. I don't know what kind it is but I thought it's markings were rather nice.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
11th October 2022 12:05pm
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
waterfowl
,
danish-camp
