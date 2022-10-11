Previous
Unusual duck by rosiekind
Photo 3982

Unusual duck

I saw this duck (well actually there are two of them) down at Danish Camp this morning. I don't know what kind it is but I thought it's markings were rather nice.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

