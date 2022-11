Naughty Squizzer

Despite having his own nut box Squizzer decided he wanted to have a go at the birds supply. Fortunately I have baffles on most of my feeders otherwise the birds wouldn’t stand a chance. He’s such a naughty boy.



I feel fine today thank goodness but I appreciated all your kind thoughts yesterday. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.