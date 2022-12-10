Previous
I'm not sure what he was up to by rosiekind
Photo 4042

I'm not sure what he was up to

Squizzer had been feasting from his nut box but then decided to investigate the tree. I don't know what he had in mind but at least it gave me a photo opportunity.

It is very cold and frosty again today but at least the sun in shining! Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
