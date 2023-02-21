Sign up
Photo 4115
There's a thief in my garden
Despite having his own nut box, Squizzer decided to steal food from the bird table - naughty boy!
My lovely son has just arrived because it's my birthday so it's a quick upload today but thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
