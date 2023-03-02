Sign up
Photo 4124
Blossom in a blue sky
This one is from yesterday when I went for a short walk along Wood Lane. It was a lovely day but I didn't get round to posting anything.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd March 2023
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Tags
blossom
blue-sky
wood-lane
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely blossom against that gorgeous blue sky!!
March 3rd, 2023
