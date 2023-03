A host of golden daffodils

I always think of Wordsworth's poem when I see the daffodils. They always look so lovely and bright and these were taken in my garden.



I am off to the hospital this morning to have a cortisone injection into my knee and I hope it works as it is giving me so much pain. That is the reason I haven't been doing so much walking and relying on photos from the garden.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated