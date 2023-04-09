Previous
One of the classic cars by rosiekind
One of the classic cars

We have been to a classic car show this morning and there were lots of lovely cars there with some of them being really old. However I really liked this one with its sleek lines.

Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
