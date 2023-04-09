Sign up
Photo 4162
One of the classic cars
We have been to a classic car show this morning and there were lots of lovely cars there with some of them being really old. However I really liked this one with its sleek lines.
Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Tags
vehicle
classic-car
colmworth
