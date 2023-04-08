Previous
Hanging out with the catkins by rosiekind
Hanging out with the catkins

This little great tit was sitting in the silver birch tree that is hanging in catkins so I just had to have a photo.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th April 2023

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
