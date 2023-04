Watch out, there's a thief about

I fill Squizzer's nut box up but he still insists on stealing food from the bird table - naughty boy!



We have been to the Village Hall this morning for coffee and hot cross buns in support of Sue Ryder Hospice and it was nice to meet up with lots of people we haven't seen for a while. It's one of the reasons I like living in a village.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.