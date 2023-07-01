Previous
All the birds need a drink by rosiekind
Photo 4245

All the birds need a drink

And I land up cleaning and refilling the bird baths every day but it's so nice to be able to help them stay healthy.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise