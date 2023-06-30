Previous
Young female great tit by rosiekind
Young female great tit

I saw this young great tit sitting on the seat in our garden and thought I had better take a photo as I haven't been out walking today. The weather is much cooler which is great but I have been to the Diabetic Prevention Group this morning and discovered that we have a new coach. He's new to the training and it took him a while to get through the training. However, I think he will be OK when he gets used to us and does more training. I can't believe that we have got through another month - half way through the year already!

Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Rosie Kind

