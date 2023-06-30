Young female great tit

I saw this young great tit sitting on the seat in our garden and thought I had better take a photo as I haven't been out walking today. The weather is much cooler which is great but I have been to the Diabetic Prevention Group this morning and discovered that we have a new coach. He's new to the training and it took him a while to get through the training. However, I think he will be OK when he gets used to us and does more training. I can't believe that we have got through another month - half way through the year already!



Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.