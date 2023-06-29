Previous
Cooling off in the bath by rosiekind
Photo 4243

Cooling off in the bath

The birds are all enjoying the bath and coming to have a cool off every day. I don't blame them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin family on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
June 29th, 2023  
Monica
So nice
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise