Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4243
Cooling off in the bath
The birds are all enjoying the bath and coming to have a cool off every day. I don't blame them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin family on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10194
photos
173
followers
52
following
1162% complete
View this month »
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
Latest from all albums
3403
4240
2119
3404
4241
4242
3405
4243
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th June 2023 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
starling
,
bird-bath
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
June 29th, 2023
Monica
So nice
June 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close