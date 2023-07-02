Previous
Dear little coal tit by rosiekind
Photo 4246

Dear little coal tit

This is the smallest of the tit family and I was so pleased to see him using the bird bath right after I had just cleaned it and filled it up. They are such lovely little birds.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise