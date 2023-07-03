Sign up
Photo 4247
Hello Goosies
I didn't get round to posting this yesterday so thought I would post it today. We saw lots of geese at Priory Country Park.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
geese
,
priory-country-park
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun pic!
July 4th, 2023
