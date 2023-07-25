Previous
Yellowhammer by rosiekind
Photo 4269

Yellowhammer

This little bird was a long way away and this is heavily cropped but it was nice to have a walk along Wood Lane and see it.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Robbie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

