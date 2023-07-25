Sign up
Previous
Photo 4269
Yellowhammer
This little bird was a long way away and this is heavily cropped but it was nice to have a walk along Wood Lane and see it.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Robbie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
yellowhammer
,
wood-lane
