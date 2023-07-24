Previous
Hello Robbie by rosiekind
Hello Robbie

It's another wet and cold day. I am really getting fed up of this weather as I don't want to go walking with my camera in the rain.

However, Robbie gave me a photo opportunity through the kitchen window - bless him.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

