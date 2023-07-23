Previous
She's watching us you know by rosiekind
I'm sure the birds knew that I was watching them and decided to keep a look out. It was lovely to see Mr Greenfinch with the little blue tit. I think they must be friends sharing a meal.

23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
