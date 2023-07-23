Sign up
Previous
Photo 4267
She's watching us you know
I'm sure the birds knew that I was watching them and decided to keep a look out. It was lovely to see Mr Greenfinch with the little blue tit. I think they must be friends sharing a meal.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10233
photos
170
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd July 2023 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
,
blue-tit
