Photo 4266
Is it ever going to stop raining?
I think the robin was thinking this and I don't blame him. It's a good job the bird table is covered but I haven't been outside to put more food out as I'm waiting for the rain to stop!
Thank you for getting yesterday's dragonfly on PP and for all your kind comments and FAvs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
bird-table
