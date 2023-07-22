Previous
Is it ever going to stop raining? by rosiekind
Photo 4266

Is it ever going to stop raining?

I think the robin was thinking this and I don't blame him. It's a good job the bird table is covered but I haven't been outside to put more food out as I'm waiting for the rain to stop!

Thank you for getting yesterday's dragonfly on PP and for all your kind comments and FAvs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise